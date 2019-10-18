Notices should be submitted to: Leader-Telegram, P.O. Box 570, Eau Claire, WI 54702. Email: leadertelegram@ecpc.com.
Government
Eau Claire City Council public hearing, 7 p.m. Monday, City Hall, 203 S. Farwell St.
Eau Claire school board, 7 p.m. Monday, Administration Building, 500 Main St.
Lake Hallie Village Board, 7 p.m. Monday, Municipal Building, 13136 30th Ave.
Menomonie City Council, 7 p.m. Monday, Dunn County Government Center, 800 Wilson Ave.
Organizations
Dunn County Area Retired Educators’ Association luncheon, noon Monday, Menomonie Moose Lodge, 720 19th Ave. E. Presentation by the League of Women Voters. All retired public school personnel are encouraged to attend. Call 715-235-8286 to register.