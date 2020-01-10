Notices should be submitted to: Leader-Telegram, P.O. Box 570, Eau Claire, WI 54702. Email: leadertelegram@ecpc.com.
Government
Menomonie school board, 5:30 p.m. Monday (mid-year budget hearing at 5 p.m. and retreat at 6:30 p.m.), Administrative Service Center, 215 Pine Ave.
Menomonie City Council and Plan Commission special meeting, 6:30 p.m. Monday, Dunn County Government Center, 800 Wilson Ave.
Eau Claire City Council public hearing, 7 p.m. Monday, City Hall, 203 S. Farwell St.
Seymour Town Board, 7 p.m. Monday, Town Hall, 6500 Tower Drive.