Government

Eau Claire City Council legislative session, 4 p.m. Tuesday, City Hall, 203 S. Farwell St.

Chippewa County Board, 6 p.m. Tuesday, courthouse, 711 N. Bridge St., Chippewa Falls.

Dunn County Board, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dunn County Government Center, 800 Wilson Ave., Menomonie.

Altoona City Council, 6 p.m. Thursday, City Hall, 1303 Lynn Ave.

Chippewa County Board special meeting, 6 p.m. Thursday, courthouse, 711 N. Bridge St., Chippewa Falls.