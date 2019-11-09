Notices should be submitted to: Leader-Telegram, P.O. Box 570, Eau Claire, WI 54702. Email: leadertelegram@ecpc.com.
Government
Eau Claire City Council legislative session, 4 p.m. Tuesday, City Hall, 203 S. Farwell St.
Chippewa County Board, 6 p.m. Tuesday, courthouse, 711 N. Bridge St., Chippewa Falls.
Dunn County Board, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dunn County Government Center, 800 Wilson Ave., Menomonie.
Altoona City Council, 6 p.m. Thursday, City Hall, 1303 Lynn Ave.
Chippewa County Board special meeting, 6 p.m. Thursday, courthouse, 711 N. Bridge St., Chippewa Falls.