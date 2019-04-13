Notices should be submitted to: Leader-Telegram, P.O. Box 570, Eau Claire, WI 54702. Email: leader telegram@ecpc.com.
Government
Altoona City Council organizational and regular meeting, 6 p.m. Tuesday, City Hall, 1303 Lynn Ave.
Chippewa Falls City Council, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, City Hall, 30 W. Central St.
Eau Claire County Board, 7 p.m. Tuesday, courthouse, 721 Oxford Ave.
Dunn County Board, 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dunn County Government Center, 800 Wilson Ave., Menomonie.
Washington Town Board and annual meeting, 5 p.m. Thursday, Municipal Building, 5750 Old Town Hall Road.