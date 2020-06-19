CHIPPEWA FALLS — A Chippewa Falls tavern and a Jim Falls restaurant both have announced they will be temporarily closed because of a recent COVID-19 case.
Burley's Bar posted the following statement on its Facebook page: "Burly's will be closed for a short time due to a covid case, once all staff is tested and cleared we'll reopen. Thank you for your support and understanding."
Old Abe's Supper Club in Jim Falls also posted the following message on its Facebook page: "We are temporarily closed due to a covid case. We want to use all precautions. Once all our staff is cleared and the place is sanitized, we will reopen. We are sorry for any inconvenience."