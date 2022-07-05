MENOMONIE — Limitations caused by COVID-19 helped the Manufacturing Outreach Center at UW-Stout develop a new tool for assisting small manufacturers.
Precautions due to the pandemic made it impossible for center representatives to visit work sites and train companies in lean manufacturing. Ted Theyerl, an engineer and lean facilitator, saw one of his sons engaged in the video game Rocket League and wondered whether lean manufacturing could be taught digitally.
“It was a unique opportunity to collaborate with the resources we have at UW-Stout,” Theyerl said.
Andrew Williams, a UW-Stout assistant professor and director of the game design and development-art program, agreed. The two began a partnership to develop a digital option for teaching the program. With the help of six students and grant funding, the center now has a new tool — Buzz Digital: A Lean Manufacturing Simulation.
Although the center is returning to in-person visits, Buzz Digital provides a new way to help manufacturers streamline their operations, Theyerl said.
“Buzz Digital is a software-based program in which the objects and process of moving the objects along a production line are simulated on a touch screen tablet and passed on to other work stations in a game-like experience,” reads a UW-Stout news release.
Theyerl said early test sessions have shown some clients prefer the digital version.
Buzz Digital isn’t fully web-based yet, but it can be operated remotely. Six tablets are shipped to a client, who is provided a mobile hotspot to operate the program and gather metrics. Set-up takes at most five minutes. A remote or in-person facilitator oversees the simulation.
Recently, the Manufacturing Outreach Center and game design program held a demonstration, with Chancellor Katherine Frank and industry partners testing Buzz Digital.
“This is engaging and you can really see a path forward,” said Buckley Brinkman, president of the Wisconsin Center for Manufacturing and Productivity, according to the release. “It’s something that’s now useful and usable.”
Students used open source software and built the simulation from scratch, first envisioning how it might play, look and sound and then bringing those aspects to life while emphasizing lean principles.
Students involved were Steve Datz of Grafton, Jose Estrada of Miami, Zach Gross of Whitewater, Darcy Hannen of Chippewa Falls, Lillian Sommer of New London and Simon Meyer of Mound, Minnesota.
“It was a huge undertaking. For a while it was just Steve and I, he as the lead programmer and me as a designer,” Hannen, who worked up to 25 hours a week on the project, said in the release. “We had discussions every day. I would run a test and have to analyze it.”
Students presented the concept at a manufacturing conference and in 2021 to the UW System Board of Regents. Work continues on Buzz Digital. One possibility is scaling the program to include 20 players.
“When finalized, it could be deployed to Manufacturing Extension Partnership centers, like UW-Stout’s, around the country,” reads the news release.