In a time of increased inactivity to protect the health of the greater population, a Cadott fitness center owner is doing everything she can to keep the community moving.
Shannon Seyforth, owner of Mad Shannon’s Phit Shed, said the restrictions in place to protect against the spread of COVID-19 shouldn’t get in the way of anyone trying to live a healthy lifestyle because exercise is essential.
“Our health is the most important thing,” Seyforth said. “It isn’t just our movement and activity, it’s our mental health as well. Exercise can relieve stress, so even moving for 30 minutes a day by going outside and walking at this time can really help a person mentally.”
Mad Shannon’s Phit Shed is a personal/group training facility. Seyforth offers a variety of personal, small and large group training sessions to accommodate the wide range of clientele who walk through the gym’s doors. However, the restriction of gatherings to 10 people or less, the recommendation of self-quarantine and the safer-at-home order put into place by Gov. Evers quickly changed the landscape of her business and what business she is able to conduct for the foreseeable future.
“The only thing I’m able to do now is online training,” Seyforth said. “I went from training eight hours a day to only conducting a one-hour online class once a day. I’ve had to get creative and come up with things to still make a little bit of income.”
Seyforth said it is important for her to continue to push for her clients and help them stay strong during this period until the COVID-19 pandemic has subsided.
“I still want people to get moving and try to stay positive, especially those working from home,” Seyforth said. “I feel what I have to offer is really helping people by seeing other faces on the screen while they’re working out and encouraging a lot of movement during this period of isolation.”
Seyforth is lifelong Chippewa Falls resident, having worked in the fitness industry for the past two decades. She has operated as a personal trainer in the area at multiple facilities, managed fitness facilities and competed in body building competitions along the way. In 2018 Seyforth decided to make Mad Shannon’s Phit Shed her full-time occupation after having juggled it with a full-time job for the past 2½ years, sometimes totaling 60 to 80 hours of work per week.
Her passion for fitness and bettering the community around her is something Seyforth said is key for all local businesses to adopt in these current times to stay alive. Beyond finding new revenue streams to stay financially feasible for the next few months as Chippewa Valley residents self-isolate, she said business owners and community members just need to hold onto what they love to endure and thrive.
“The key is to just keep doing what you’re really passionate about, because it will attract others,” Seyforth said. “Whatever your business is, stay positive and passionate about it and it will continue to thrive through this. If you do that, it may offer up new lines of business and customers along the way.”
For more information on Mad Shannon’s Phit Shed, visit their website madshannonsphitshed.us.