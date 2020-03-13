CHIPPEWA FALLS — A Cadott man has been arrested for his sixth drunken driving offense.
Erik R. Burish, 38, 28787 Highway O, appeared for a bond hearing Thursday in Chippewa County Court on a possible charge of OWI-6th offense. Judge Steve Gibbs released Burish on a signature bond with a requirement that he take daily preliminary breath tests.
Burish was stopped at 1:42 a.m. Thursday on Main Street in Cadott, court records show. He also was cited for failure to signal a turn and failure to stop at a stop sign. He will return to court April 21.
Online court records show Burish was convicted of his fifth drunken driving offense in Chippewa County in 2011 and was ordered to serve one year in jail and three years of probation.