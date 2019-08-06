CHIPPEWA FALLS — A Cadott man has been arrested for his sixth drunken driving offense.
Sage L. Aggerholm, 44, 3023 220th St., appeared for a bond hearing Friday in Chippewa County Court. Judge Steve Gibbs released Aggerholm on a signature bond with an order he take daily preliminary breath tests. Aggerholm will return to court Sept. 17.
No police report on the incident was immediately available Monday.
Online court records show Aggerholm was convicted of his fifth drunken driving offense in Eau Claire County Court in 2012.