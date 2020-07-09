CHIPPEWA FALLS — A Cadott man accused of causing a hit-and-run crash at a gas station has now been charged with his fifth drunken-driving offense.
Donald J. Lorenz, 25945 Highway O, was charged in Chippewa County Court with fifth-offense drunken driving and driving without a valid license. He will return to court Tuesday.
According to the criminal complaint, officers responded to a report that a person struck a parked car at a Cenex station on Highway X and fled the scene. Officers located the car, and observed Lorenz driving across both the center lines and fog lines on the road.
Lorenz failed a field sobriety test. A blood draw showed Lorenz had a .167 blood-alcohol level, which is twice the legal limit. Lorenz was convicted of his fourth drunken-driving offense in 2019.