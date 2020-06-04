CHIPPEWA FALLS — A Cadott man has been charged with his seventh drunken-driving offense after being stopped May 27.
Richard G. Shilts, 54, 20855 50th Ave., also was charged in Chippewa County Court with threat to a law enforcement officer and bail jumping. Shilts will return to court June 23. Shilts remains incarcerated on a $10,000 cash bond.
According to the criminal complaint, an officer observed Shilts driving on a motorcycle at 11:40 p.m. May 27 and saw it didn’t have working brake lights. The officer also observed the motorcycle crossing over the yellow centerline, and the officer couldn’t see a license plate on the vehicle.
When Shilts got off the motorcycle, he “somewhat stumbled backward.” The officer observed signs of intoxicants, and Shilts failed several field sobriety tests. A preliminary breath test showed Shilts had a 0.117 blood alcohol level.
Court records show Shilts was convicted of his sixth drunken-driving offense in 2002 in Chippewa County Court.