CHIPPEWA FALLS — An 81-year-old Cadott man who attempted to obtain an absentee ballot for his deceased wife pleaded guilty Tuesday to obstruction.
Daniel M. Winger, 518 E. Chippewa St., was originally charged in November in Chippewa County Court with one count of election fraud/making a false statement to obtain an absentee ballot, which is a misdemeanor.
Judge James Isaacson ordered Winger to pay a $267 fine.
According to the criminal complaint, the Cadott city clerk received a request for an absentee ballot for Jean Winger on Sept. 10. However, she died in April. The clerk contacted the Cadott Police Department and the Wisconsin Elections Commission.
When police interviewed Daniel Winger, he initially denied filing the absentee ballot request, but later admitted to having made the request, the criminal complaint states.