CHIPPEWA FALLS — An 89-year-old Cadott man has been charged after he allegedly attempted to obtain an absentee ballot for his deceased wife.
Daniel M. Winger, 518 E. Chippewa St., was charged Tuesday in Chippewa County Court with one count of making a false statement to obtain an absentee ballot, which is a misdemeanor. Winger will return to court Jan. 5.
According to the criminal complaint, the Cadott city clerk received a request for an absentee ballot for Jean Winger on Sept. 10. However, she died in April. The clerk contacted the Cadott Police Department and the Wisconsin Elections Commission.
When police interviewed Daniel Winger, he initially denied filing the absentee ballot request, but later admitted to having made the request, the criminal complaint states.