CHIPPEWA FALLS — A Cadott man has been charged with his fifth drunken-driving offense after a police officer observed he didn’t stop at a stop sign.
John H. Rykhus, 58, 323 Maple St., was charged in Chippewa County Court with fifth-offense operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated. He will return to court Tuesday.
According to the criminal complaint, a Cadott officer saw Rykhus fail to stop at the intersection of Chippewa Street and Highway 27. Rykhus failed field sobriety tests and was arrested. A blood draw showed Rykhus had a 0.21 blood alcohol level, more than twice the legal limit. He was released on a signature bond.
Online court records show Rykhus was convicted of his fourth drunken-driving offense in Chippewa County in 2005.