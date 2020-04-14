CHIPPEWA FALLS — A Cadott man has been charged with sexually assaulting a 10-year-old girl on March 1.
Kenneth J. Ford, 61, 15640 Highway 27, was charged in Chippewa County Court with three counts of first-degree child sexual assault and one count of attempted first-degree sexual assault of a child. Ford will appear in court May 26.
According to the criminal complaint, the girl told investigators on March 2 that Ford entered her room and sexually assaulted her while she was in her bed.
An officer interviewed Ford, who denied the incident took place.