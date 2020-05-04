CHIPPEWA FALLS — A Cadott man was more than twice the legal limit when he was arrested for his sixth drunken-driving offense in March.
Erik R. Burish, 38, 28787 Highway O, was charged in Chippewa County Court with sixth-offense operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated. Burish will return to court June 2.
According to the criminal complaint, Chippewa County deputies observed Burish’s truck fail to stop at a stop sign as it turned onto Highway 27 at 1:26 a.m. March 12. When the officers approached Burish, they observed he had slurred speech and glossy eyes. Burish failed field sobriety tests and was arrested. He was taken to an area hospital for a blood draw, which showed a 0.200 blood alcohol level.
Burish was convicted of his fifth drunken-driving offense in 2013.