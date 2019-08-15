CHIPPEWA FALLS — A 23-year-old Cadott man was convicted Thursday of sexually assaulting a boy in summer 2013 and 2014, beginning when the boy was nine years old.
Zachary I. Flum, 24044 64th Ave., pleaded no contest to two counts of fourth-degree sexual assault in Chippewa County Court. Flum was originally charged in July 2017 with two counts of first-degree sexual assault of a child under age 13.
Flum entered his plea on what was supposed to be the first day of a two-day trial.
According to the criminal complaint, the boy told authorities that Flum forced him to perform sexual acts on him.
Judge James Isaacson set a sentencing date for Sept. 25.