CHIPPEWA FALLS — A Cadott man will serve one year in jail after being convicted of his sixth drunken-driving offense.
Sage L. Aggerholm, 45, 3023 220th St., was arrested Aug. 3, 2019. Aggerholm was convicted of his fifth druken-driving offense in Eau Claire County Court in 2012.
Judge Steve Gibbs ordered the jail sentence, along with placing Aggerholm on probation for three years. Gibbs also ordered a lifetime revocation of Aggerholm’s driver’s license.
Aggerholm also must pay $2,562 in court costs and fines, and he must complete 300 hours of community service. He was given Huber work release privileges.