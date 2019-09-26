CHIPPEWA FALLS — A 23-year-old Cadott man who sexually assaulted a boy in summer 2013 and 2014, beginning when the boy was 9 years old, was sentenced Wednesday to three months in jail.
In August, Zachary I. Flum, 24044 64th Ave., pleaded no contest to two counts of fourth-degree sexual assault in Chippewa County Court. Flum was originally charged in July 2017 with two counts of first-degree sexual assault of a child under age 13.
According to the criminal complaint, the boy told authorities that Flum forced him to perform sexual acts on him.
Judge James Isaacson ordered the jail sentence, effective immediately. Flum does have Huber work release privileges.
Isaacson ordered another three months of jail at the discretion of a probation agent. Flum cannot have any contact with the victim or any individuals under the age of 16. He must submit a DNA sample and pay $886 in fines and court costs.