“You play with fire, you’ll wet the bed.” When I was a kid, my mom said this to me nearly each time we had a campfire. Recently I Googled her phrase; turns out this warning is used around the world, generally to keep children from playing with matches. For the record: I never peed myself.
Campfire, woodstove, gas fireplace, or candle — I am entranced by any flame. I’ve been called “firebug” by parents, friends and a husband or two. One sister even calls me a pyromaniac. Doesn’t everyone like to observe the different type of flare say when a dried squirrel’s nest ignites versus a 50-year-old toilet seat?
I love to burn. As a teen I poked dripping candles with paperclips or knives just to watch the wax flow or held strands of hair and sweater fuzz over the flame to see that quick poof.
Whenever we camped, Mom made popcorn over the fire with an old pot filled with this morning’s bacon grease and yellow kernels. Only a firebug could stand that heat and smoke the way she did, squatting dangerously close to the blaze with just a charred oven mitt on her hand, shaking the pan until popcorn spilled over. The scent of burning pine logs mixed with the aroma of Mom’s snack. The perimeter of our campsite flickered with fireflies, like sparks blown into the woods.
Fires have always soothed me. As my parents lay dying — seven years apart — I handled my grief the same: come home from sitting with them and burn in my yard. I’d stare at the flames, primeval and comforting, and process my day. Science supports that the sight, sounds, and smells of a fire lower blood pressure and induce relaxation.
Fires are a communal experience. Fueled by flames and often drinks, I have listened to or confessed secrets, told endless stories, or simply shared recaps of even the dullest aspects of life. Fires allow us to fix on the blaze, so even the most mundane or embarrassing can be said without eye contact.
For our stone age ancestors fire meant safety, survival and eventually socializing. Flintstones to Jetsons: Today Tesla cars offer the option of a flickering fire video on the dashboard screen, or you can download a fire app on your smartphone for a little romantic ambiance.
In “Castaway” Tom Hank’s marooned character builds a fire by rubbing sticks on dry weeds. He screams out to no one: “Look what I have created: I have made fire.” I feel this accomplishment each time I gaze into a fire of my own making.
Fires are my “old normal,” and I’ve enjoyed plenty of them since COVID-19 hit the Chippewa Valley.
The end of March I build a huge one from wood scraps and months of unrecyclable food containers. My phone rings: my across-the-lake-neighbor, Larry. As a hello I say, “You like my fire, don’t you?”
He says, “There’s a burn ban on.”
“Whaaat?” I whine.
“I don’t want you to get in trouble. It started yesterday.”
I say, “Well I guess now you get to see me put out a beautiful fire.” Larry laughs.
Four buckets of sand and water finally douse it. All the while I grumble to myself that Larry could have called before he watched me light this fire.
I had never built a bonfire in winter until I moved to Lake Hallie. The first fire-on-ice party my husband and I hosted, one of my brothers brought along a few gallons of cooking oil leftover from his many fish fries. He periodically doused the fire with an accelerant that made everyone ooh and aah and crave French fries.
Another brother fashioned two slim pokers into a grabber, which my son used to arrange burning wood. No one gave instructions; we just acted out a well-orchestrated, silent fire dance. My nephew set frozen logs around the perimeter, drying fuel on deck. Mitch makes a fire outside his northside Eau Claire home a few times a week, no matter the season. “Anything burns if you get the fire hot enough,” he told me once.
That night my husband asked the small crowd, “Are all of you firebugs?” My family members chuckled; no one had to say that singed eyebrows or leg hair are rites of passage for the Sees.
This was the first time Bruce saw us in action: less like a NASCAR pitstop team changing a tire — as you might guess if you knew us — and more like a ballet troupe.
Years ago, the first couples trip Bruce and I took with Tiit and Ann Raid, I discovered another certain someone who loves a fire. I should have known: Tiit’s December birthday parties often featured a mammoth bonfire outside his Fall Creek home.
That trip Tiit and I realized we both wanted a hand in the fire. I teased, “Age before beauty.” I watched in awe as he designed a structure and lit it with one match. He perfected his skill the summers he and Ann went on June-to-August “working vacations” in their tricked out 1968 Dodge van. He was on break from teaching art at UW-Eau Claire and Ann would quit whatever job didn’t allow her time off. They traveled the country and landed odd jobs: picking berries in Washington or making candles in Colorado. Each night Tiit constructed a campfire, often in a different design — traditional log cabin or teepee — that ignited with one spark.
This summer, the few cool nights mean campfires for Bruce and me. One dusk in mid-August, Bruce spots a firefly beyond the glow of our fire. I’ve always felt a kinship: I am drawn to any flame, and “lightning bugs” are drawn to the flame of each other. Last year we regularly saw only one in our yard. So sad since their language of light is a mating call.
Bruce and I again reminisce that when we were children even city yards twinkled with more fireflies than a kid could count. Reduction of habitat and light pollution mean fewer fireflies all over the world. Unlike other insects and animals who simply move on when their land is overrun by human progress, fireflies just die.
I don’t care that they’re really beetles, and if I saw one in daylight I would want to squash it. I still squawk with joy each time I see one at night. Now we spot another and another. I stop counting after 20. A love fest right here in our yard where they have dead logs for larvae and access to water and long grass.
Two particularly amorous fireflies signal in a constant call and response. One blinks her neon sign: “Wanna dance?” Tonight it’s not followed by dark silence.