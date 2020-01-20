A third candidate has announced his candidacy for the 29th Assembly seat in the fall election.
Neil Kline, a Republican from New Richmond, is running to replace incumbent Republican Rob Stafsholt, who is not seeking re-election for the 10th Senate District seat.
Kline grew up in Milltown and graduated from Unity High School in Polk County. He graduated from UW-Madison and while in Madison, worked for the UW System, Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection and former state Sen. Sheila Harsdorf.
Klein said he wants to focus on the issues of education, jobs and health care.
Others who have announced their candidacies for the Nov. 3 general election are Ryan Sherley, a Republican from New Richmond, and Menomonie Democrat John Rocco Calabrese.