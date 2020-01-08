Police canines, law enforcement and school administrators searched for illegal drugs for about 45 minutes Wednesday at North High School. Students were placed on hold in their classrooms during the search, the school district said in a press release.
Parents and guardians received an email about the search, the district said.
The search is intended to stop drugs or illegal substances from coming onto school grounds, said Eau Claire schools superintendent Mary Ann Hardebeck.
It’s the second search of an Eau Claire high school in the last month. A canine and law enforcement searched Memorial High School on Dec. 18, with students placed on hold in their classrooms.
Bringing canines regularly to search for drugs in high schools hasn’t been common practice for the school district in the “last handful of years,” although it has requested random canine searches in the past, Kim Koller, executive director of administration, said in December.
But the district asked the Eau Claire Police Department to conduct searches this year.
“It’s just because we think it’s a good practice to keep our students safe and preserve the learning environment,” Koller said.
The search did not target any specific part of the high schools, and police will conduct sweeps of the buildings and parking lots at random, Koller said.
The school district said families with questions should reach out to the principal of their students’ school.