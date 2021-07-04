ALTOONA — Rick Welch had a smile on his face as he watched the crowd at Cinder City Park on Saturday evening. His Brewers shirt showed his allegiance in what has become a surprisingly good season as the all-star game nears, but he has been a fan long enough to know that you never can bank on results too early.
Strange things can happen in baseball. Almost as strange as the past year has been.
As 2021 dawned there were open questions about whether events like Saturday’s would be possible. Vaccines were on the way, but January was the hardest month for the United States in the pandemic. Wisconsin has just more than half of the adult population vaccinated now, and the outbreaks are under control. Enough, at least, for the people gathered to celebrate the Fourth of July in something resembling the way they have for generations.
“It’s just being able to be out here, be with the family,” Welch said. “Without being cooped up.”
The celebrations began well before the fireworks, with inflatable bounce houses and playlands set up for children. Families that had spread out on the outfield grass gathered in a line as soon as wristbands went on sale.
Jade Houghtelin, 2, made a beeline for the bounce house. Her mom, Jasmine, said it was Jade’s first time in one. You wouldn’t have known it.
Jade happily clambered her way to the middle of the house, stomping curiously as the floor rebounded toward her. One step missed just a little bit in the way toddlers will, and Jade sat down hard. It was the kind of fall that might have meant some tears on a harder surface. Jade just giggled happily and got back up.
“She’s just kind of seeing everything for the first time,” Jasmine said, with one eye trained on her daughter as some new children crawled into the house.
The new kids were bigger. They were careful jumping around Jade, avoiding getting close enough where they could accidentally knock her down, but the additional motion made it even tougher for her to keep her feet.
Jade made her way to the door and crawled halfway out. Her mom reached out to collect her, only for Jade to back away and head back into the bounce house. It might be tough to keep your footing, but it was fun.
Ian Spiering was having an easier time keeping his feet under him. Most of the time. He and his brother had found an inflatable ring that had two spinning arms at the center. One swept low, forcing people to jump over it. The other came high, requiring a quick duck.
Ian had it down. He managed to stay on his inflated podium while avoiding being swept to the side. Then the man at the controls made an announcement. Whenever there were two kids in the game who were siblings, Mom got the controls.
Ian’s brother was in the ring with him.
Amanda Olson walked to the controls and reached for the dial that changed the speed of the arms. Ian made the first few adjustments as the speed increased. He was timing it right, but watchers could tell the difficulty had gone up.
With a twist of the dial, Olson increased the speed again. Ian ducked, dodging the arm. His recovery was a split-second too slow, and the other arm clipped his feet as he leapt up. They went out from under him, sending him to the inflated floor below for the first time.
It was, Ian said later, all in fun. Despite wearing a soccer jersey, he said football is more his thing. Being a quarterback might be fun.
But the grin on his face said more. It wasn’t just the older visitors enjoying the evening that had looked so unlikely not long ago. It was everyone. There were fireworks to come. Food too. The smell of grilling burgers wafted over the crowd.
There was, in short, a lot to celebrate.