CHIPPEWA FALLS — Nine Chippewa Falls area churches announced Monday they are working together on plans on when their buildings will reopen to parishioners.
The Rev. Aaron Zook at Christ Church issued a press release saying the churches “have agreed to walk together in regards to resuming regular church activities. We have agreed that we will remain in regular conversation with one another concerning our individual and shared response to COVID-19.”
The other collaborating churches are: Harvestime Church, Valley Vineyard Church, Central Lutheran Church, English Lutheran Church of Bateman, Trinity United Methodist Church, First Presbyterian Church, Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church and Zion United Methodist Church.
“As eager as we all are to join together in celebration and worship again, we are also imminently concerned with the health and safety of the people of Chippewa Falls,” Zook wrote. “For some of our parishes, reopening is not an option as regional authorities in some denominations have prohibited gatherings for the time being. For some of use, practical considerations of our buildings, or the particular health needs of our members, require increased caution.”