CHIPPEWA FALLS — The Chippewa Falls Fire Department extinguished a blaze Saturday afternoon at a multi-family residence.
The fire at 501 Maitland Drive was reported at 4:29 p.m. Saturday. The fire, which apparently began in a bedroom, caused about $10,000 of damage, said battalion chief Jason Thom. All occupants had evacuated the residence, and no one was injured.
When firefighters arrived, they found light smoke coming from an open front door on the north side of the home. The fire was contained to the first-floor bedroom area. A total of 12 firefighters responded to the scene.
The fire remains under investigation.