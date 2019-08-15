CHIPPEWA FALLS — Chippewa Falls police and emergency workers are searching near the Chippewa River for a missing 57-year-old woman who has previously made statements regarding harming herself.
Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matt Kelm said that Donna M. Karlen was last seen at 5:30 a.m. Thursday. His department received a call at 12:33 p.m., and officers have been on the scene near Highway 178 since they received the call. Her vehicle is parked next to a hiking trail just off of Highway 178, north of the Chippewa River. One lane of Highway 178 has been closed while authorities search the area.
"Her behavior today is out of the ordinary," Kelm wrote in a press release Thursday afternoon.
Kelm has requested the public and media stay away from the area while they are working, citing the insufficent room. Anyone who has information on Karlen's whereabout is asked to call the Chippewa County dispatch center at 715-726-7701.