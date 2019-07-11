A Chippewa Falls man is accused of crashing his vehicle while he was being pursued by law enforcement for speeding.
Daniel J. Helgeson, 35, 1332 Mansfield St., was charged Thursday in Eau Claire County Court with a felony count of attempting to elude an officer and misdemeanor counts of bail jumping and operating after revocation.
A $500 signature bond was set for Helgeson, which requires him to maintain absolute sobriety.
Helgeson returns to court Aug. 19.
According to the criminal complaint:
An Eau Claire County sheriff’s deputy attempted to stop a vehicle Helgeson was driving at 7:07 p.m. Tuesday on Buena Vista Road near Curvue Road in the town of Union because he was exceeding the speed limit.
The deputy’s radar indicated Helgeson was traveling at 58 mph on a road that had a posted 35 mph speed limit.
The deputy also noticed Helgeson didn’t have a front registration plate.
Helgeson increased his speed after the deputy started to follow him and activated his emergency lights.
Helgeson drove through a stop sign on Buena Vista Road at Curvue Road at a high rate of speed.
Shortly after, Helgeson appeared to lose control of the vehicle and crashed in Dunn County. The vehicle rolled several times before coming to a rest on its roof.
Helgeson told the deputy he ran because he was scared.
Dispatchers told the deputy Helgeson’s license was revoked because of a drunken driving case in Chippewa County. He also had warrants for his arrest.
At the hospital, Helgeson told the deputy he was a methamphetamine user and prescription drug abuser but said it had been two days since he used methamphetamine.
Helgeson told hospital staff he intentionally crashed the vehicle.
Helgeson was on signature bonds for two pending criminal traffic cases in Eau Claire County.
Helgeson is being prosecuted as a repeat offender. He was convicted of a felony count of burglary in November 2017 in Eau Claire County.
If convicted of the felony charge, Helgeson could be sentenced to up to 18 months in prison.