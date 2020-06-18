CHIPPEWA FALLS — A Chippewa Falls man accused of trading sexually explicit messages and pictures with a 15-year-old girl has been charged.
Israel E. Melendez, 27, 209 W. Grand Ave., was charged in Chippewa County Court with use of a computer to facilitate a child sex crime, possession of child pornography and exposing his genitals.
According to the criminal complaint, Melendez and the girl had engaged in online chats in May that were sexual in nature. The girl sent two nude images of herself to him, and Melendez sent five nude images of himself to her.
Melendez is free on a $2,000 signature bond. No new court dates have been set.