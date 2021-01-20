CHIPPEWA FALLS — A Chippewa Falls man has been arrested after being accused of sexually assaulting a child.
Steven A. Tavernier, 56, 310 Edward St., appeared in Chippewa County Court on Tuesday during a bond hearing on possible charges of first-degree sexual assault of a child and violating his probation.
Judge Ben Lane released Tavernier on a signature bond, with an order to have no contact with the victim or the victim's residence, and to not have any contact with any juveniles. Lane set a return date for March 2.
No police report of the incident was immediately available Wednesday. Tavernier was convicted March 11, 2020, of disorderly conduct-domestic abuse and was placed on one year of probation, so this incident is a violation of his probation.