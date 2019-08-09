CHIPPEWA FALLS — A Chippewa Falls man has been arrested on a possible charge of sexually assaulting a child.
Mark C. Stoll, 38, 422 Edward St., appeared for a bond hearing Thursday in Chippewa County Court on a possible charge of first-degree sexual assault of a child. Judge Steve Cray released Stoll on a signature bond. Stoll will return to court Sept. 17.
No police report was immediately available Friday. Stoll was ordered to not have any contact with the victim or any juvenile females.
Online court records show Stoll was previously convicted of disorderly conduct in 2008 and battery in 2009.