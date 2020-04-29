CHIPPEWA FALLS — A Chippewa Falls man has been arrested after he made suicidal comments, allegedly assaulted a woman, and led police on a chase.
Joseph M. Teske, 32, 332 W. Cedar St., is facing possible charges of domestic battery, disorderly conduct, theft, criminal damage to property, knowingly fleeing an officer, and threats to law enforcement.
According to a Chippewa Falls Police Department press release, Teske sent a text message to the mother of his children with a suicidal threat on Tuesday. When police attempted to contact him, he hung up the phone.
At 1:29 a.m. Wednesday, officers were sent to a home on Bridgewater Avenue for a report of a domestic disturbance, where Teske is accused of pulling a woman to the ground and kicking her.
Officers reached Teske on his phone, but he refused to meet with them. Teske made a threat to harm officers and said eh would shoot at squad cars and officers. He also said officers would need gas masks to enter his residence.
Officers later were informed Teske's vehicle was parked outsiide the police department. He drove off at a high rate of speed, crossing the centerline and directly at an officer's marked squad car. A pursuit began but was halted for safety reasons. Teske later drove at an unmarked Chippewa County Sheriff deputy's squad car. Police again reached him on his phone, where he made more comments about being suicidal, as well as intoxicated. He was again located at 6:30 a.m. but was able to flee from officers, and the pursuit was again terminated.
Teske returned to his residence. The Eau Claire Regional SWAT team responded to the scene, where Teske was eventually arrested and taken to the Chippewa County jail.