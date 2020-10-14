CHIPPEWA FALLS — A Chippewa Falls man who was twice the legal limit has been charged with drunken driving after he was arrested Sept. 1
Nathan M. Trusty, 33, 400 Pumphouse Road, was charged in Chippewa County Court with fifth-offense operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, operating while revoked, failure to install an ignition interlock device, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He had a 0.175 blood-alcohol level, according to a blood draw.
Judge James Isaacson released Trusty on a signature bond on Sept. 2. Trusty returns to court on Tuesday.
According to the criminal complaint, a Chippewa Falls police officer observed Trusty speeding on Grand Avenue on the city's east hill at 2:48 a.m. Sept. 1. The officer observed signs of alcohol use. Trusty failed several field sobriety tests and was arrested.
Court records show that Trusty was convicted of his fourth drunken-driving offense in Chippewa County Court in April 2019, and he was ordered to serve at least six months in jail.