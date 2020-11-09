CHIPPEWA FALLS — A Chippewa Falls man has been charged with his fifth drunken-driving offense after he struck a parked trailer Oct. 10 and fled the scene. A blood draw shows he was four times the legal limit.
Joshua A. Thibedeau, 27, 720 Chapman Road, was charged in Chippewa County Court with fifth-offense operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, bail jumping and failure to install an ignition interlock device. He will appear in court Wednesday.
According to the criminal complaint, police received a report of a vehicle striking a trailer and fleeing the scene. Officers obtained a description of the car and located Thibedeau.
When officers interviewed him, Thibedeau admitted he had been drinking, but he refused to take field sobriety tests. A blood draw showed he had a 0.326 blood alcohol level.
Thibedeau was charged with bail jumping because he was recently charged with second-degree sexual assault involving an adult woman. In that case, the woman told authorities he forcibly sodomized her.
Thibedeau posted a $1,000 cash bond on Oct. 12.