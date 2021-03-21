CHIPPEWA FALLS — A Chippewa Falls man who was driving in the wrong direction on Highway 124 in Lake Hallie in February has been charged with his seventh drunken-driving offense.
Peter C. Rowan, 55, 17097 Highway X, was charged in Chippewa County Court with seventh-offense operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated. Rowan is being held on a $1,000 cash bond; he will return to court April 6.
According to the criminal complaint, a Lake Hallie police officer observed Rowan driving northbound in the southbound lanes of Highway 124, near Highway OO, at 10:12 p.m. Feb. 22. Rowan did a U-turn and headed back south, where the officer pulled him over.
Rowan failed field sobriety tests and was arrested. Rowan was convicted of his sixth drunken-driving offense in Marathon County in 2006 and served one year in jail. Rowan also is a convicted sex offender; he pleaded no contest to second-degree sexual assault of a child in Chippewa County in 1997 and served one year in jail on that conviction.