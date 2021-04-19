CHIPPEWA FALLS — A Chippewa Falls man convicted of a sex crime in 2010 has been charged with a sex offender registry violation in Chippewa County, and repeated sexual assault of a child in Buffalo County.
Charles V. Zaruba, 24, was arrested in Buffalo County on March 4. Court records show he committed three or more sex acts on the same child that would each be considered first-degree sexual assault.
Zaruba had listed his address as 912 Pearl St., in Chippewa Falls. However, he had been living at the Indianhead Motel, 501 Summit St., with his father for the past year, according to the criminal complaint. Because he hadn't updated his address with the state since last fall, he has been charged with the registration violation.
Zaruba will return to Buffalo County Court on April 28 and to Chippewa County Court on June 8.