CHIPPEWA FALLS — A 27-year-old Chippewa Falls man who allegedly stole a vehicle in Lake Hallie in March, located his ex-girlfriend and ran her car off the road, was convicted Monday.
Thomas B. Harding, 18334 50th Ave., pleaded no contest to stalking, second-degree recklessly endangering safety, possession of meth, and bail jumping in Chippewa County Court.
Judge Steve Cray ordered a pre-sentence investigation and set a sentencing date for Sept. 6. Other charges of possessing drug paraphernalia, fleeing or eluding an officer, misappropriating an ID, driving a vehicle without consent, criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct were read-in and dismissed.
The incident occurred on March 11. A Wisconsin State Patrol officer arrived shortly after the crash. A short chase began, but Harding fled the scene in the stolen car; it was later located at 29 Pines restaurant.
At 8 a.m. March 12, the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office was notified that Harding was in a room at the AmericInn in Chippewa Falls and was armed with a handgun. Harding sent a photograph to his ex-girlfriend of himself holding the gun to his head.
The Eau Claire Regional SWAT team was activated. Officers from the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office and the Chippewa Falls Police Department responded to the AmericInn to isolate Harding and assist with removing other hotel guests from the area. While SWAT was on scene, Harding exited the room without a weapon in-hand but was not cooperative. After a brief struggle Harding was taken into custody at 10:15 a.m. A pistol was located in the hotel room along with methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.
No one was injured during the incident.
Harding has been in the Chippewa County Jail on a $50,000 cash bond since his arrest.
The victim witness office is recommending Harding be responsible for $2,875 in restitution.
The stalking conviction is from a separate case that occurred in April 2018.