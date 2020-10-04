CHIPPEWA FALLS — A Jim Falls accused of possessing multiple deer carcasses and shooting and killing a deer from the window of his home pleaded guilty Wednesday to a misdemeanor.
Michael S. Walters Jr., 32, 16411 200th St., entered a guilty plea in Chippewa County Court to resisting a conservation warden. Charges of illegally shining a deer and failure to attach a tag to a deer carcass were read-in and dismissed.
Judge Steve Gibbs ordered Walters to forfeit his crossbow and a seven-point deer rack. Walters’ hunting license is revoked for one year, and he must pay a $443 fine. He also must submit his DNA.
According to the criminal complaint, Walters admitted to shooting a deer from inside his home on Oct. 5, 2016, standing at a window on the north side of the house; he later claimed he shot it near Highway K. He used artificial light to aid in shooting the animal.
Walters also is accused of harvesting antlerless deer in the 2017 archery season in Chippewa County, but registered it as being killed in Eau Claire County. He also harvested a buck with a bow in the 2016 archery season, but used his father’s tag; Walters was aware that group deer hunting was not allowed during archery season.