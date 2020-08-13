CHIPPEWA FALLS — A Chippewa Falls man was ordered to serve six months in jail after he pleaded guilty Wednesday to drunken driving.
Joshua A. Mitch, 43, 811 N. High St., was convicted of sixth-offense operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated in Chippewa County Court.
Judge Steve Gibbs ordered the jail sentence, along with placing Mitch on probation for three years. Mitch must pay a $2,277 fine and he must complete 300 hours of community service. His driver’s license was permanently revoked. He also was ordered to take an alcohol and drug assessment treatment course.
Mitch was arrested Dec. 13, 2018. Online court records show that Mitch was convicted of fifth-offense OWI in Marathon County Court in a 2013 case, and was ordered to serve one year in jail. In March 2017, Mitch was revoked and ordered to serve three years in prison.