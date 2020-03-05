CHIPPEWA FALLS — A Chippewa Falls man has been convicted of sexually assaulting a boy when he was 13 or 14 years old.
Jay E. Fasbender Sr., 43, 13 W. Birch St., pleaded no contest Wednesday in Chippewa County Court to two counts of third-degree sexual assault. He was originally charged with two counts of second-degree sexual assault of a child.
Judge Steve Gibbs set sentencing for May 29.
According to the criminal complaint, the victim, who is now 18, told authorities that Fasbender sexually assaulted him at Fasbender’s home on two separate occasions, between Sept. 1, 2014, and Sept. 1, 2015. In each case, Fasbender sexually touched the boy.