CHIPPEWA FALLS — A 46-year-old Chippewa Falls man died of an apparent overdose Monday at a motel in Lake Hallie.
Lake Hallie Police Chief Cal Smokowicz said the man was found deceased by his friend at 7:44 a.m. at the Badger Motel & Suites, 2997 S. Prairie View Road. Heroin and unidentified pills were located in the room. The man's name has not been released.
Smokowicz said the man was receiving mail in Chippewa Falls but was essentially homeless; he was staying at the motel with a friend. The friend had left the room and returned three hours later to discover his friend unresponsive, so he called for an ambulance. An autopsy is pending, Smokowicz added.
Foul play is not suspected, Smokowicz said.