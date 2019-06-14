One of two people accused of beating and robbing a male in the parking lot of an Altoona business will spend one month in jail.
Michael J. Strader, 21, 1102 First Ave., Chippewa Falls, pleaded no contest Friday in Eau Claire County Court to a felony count of battery as a party to a crime.
A felony count of armed robbery with use of force was dismissed.
Strader was placed on three years of probation.
As conditions of probation, Judge John Manydeeds ordered Strader to not drink alcohol, enter taverns or have contact with the victim, his co-defendant or known drug dealers or users.
Strader must also undergo an alcohol and drug assessment, and any programming, counseling or treatment recommended by his probation agent.
Strader must pay restitution, the amount of which is expected to exceed $5,000.
“It was not a good choice,” said defense attorney Fran Rivard of Menomonie concerning Strader’s actions.
“But it’s a choice he’s responsible for and he’s taking that responsibility,” Rivard said.
“I deeply regret this,” Strader told Manydeeds. “I believe this was a mistake. Going forward I want to do more for the community.”
Manydeeds expressed his concern about the victim’s injuries, which included a broken jaw.
“This just seems to be not good in so many ways,” the judge said.
Strader’s co-defendant, Katlin M. Rundle, 19, of Eau Claire, was previously sentenced to two years of probation for felony counts of robbery and battery and misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct and possession of marijuana.
Rundle also had the option of spending 30 days in jail or performing 240 hours of community service.
As part of a three-year deferred agreement with prosecutors, the robbery charge will be dismissed if Rundle commits no new crimes and successfully completes her probation.
According to the criminal complaint:
The male was riding his longboard on North Hillcrest Parkway in Altoona just before 10 p.m. April 24, 2018, when he encountered a truck parked behind Altoona Family Restaurant. A woman and two men were in the truck.
The male had a slight verbal exchange with the people in the truck. A man, later identified as Strader, then got out of the truck. He struck the male in the jaw and took his longboard.
The male’s jaw was broken during the assault, and his jaw was wired shut at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
An investigation showed that Rundle was driving the truck and Strader was in the truck.
Rundle and the male were acquaintances and the male owed her money.
Rundle told police she and the male had “hooked up” and that he owed her money for food and gas. She said the male had not treated her well and had been a jerk to her.
Rundle told police the male was a marijuana dealer. She said she arranged for Strader, who is her boyfriend, to meet the male outside of Altoona Family Restaurant for a drug transaction.
The drug transaction was set up as a way for Rundle to get her money back from the male.
Rundle said it was her idea for Strader to hit the male and steal marijuana from him.
Rundle said they took marijuana from the male and smoked it. She said they did not take his longboard.
Rundle smiled when an officer told her the male’s jaw had been wired shut. She said she just once wanted to get back at someone.