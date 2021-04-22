CHIPPEWA FALLS — A 52-year-old Chippewa Falls man will serve at least six months in jail after he was convicted Tuesday of his fourth drunken-driving offense.
Dean A. Motzer, 417 Mansfield St., pleaded no contest to fourth-offense operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated in Chippewa County Court. Judge Ben Lane ordered one year in jail, consecutive to any other sentence Motzer is serving, but the final six months could be waived if Motzer completes a counseling program.
Motzer had a 0.173 blood-alcohol level when he was arrested Oct. 13, 2019, court records show.
In addition to the jail sentence, Motzer was placed on probation for three years. He must complete 250 hours of community service and pay $2,359 in court costs and fines. While on probation, he cannot consume alcohol or illegal drugs, or enter taverns.