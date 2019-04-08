CHIPPEWA FALLS — A Chippewa Falls man who assaulted his girlfriend Jan. 29, then got a gun and threatened to kill her, her three children and the family dog, was ordered Monday to serve three years of probation.
Lorenzo Christopher, 43, 408 Terrace Drive, pleaded no contest Monday in Chippewa County Court to possession of firearm by a felon and domestic abuse-strangulation and suffocation.
Chippewa County assistant district attorney Sheila Yohnk said Christopher must complete an anger management program and a domestic violence program.
“This easily could have been a prison case,” Yohnk told Judge James Isaacson. “At the victim’s request, we are giving Mr. Christopher one more chance.”
While on probation, Christopher cannot consume drugs, alcohol or enter taverns. He also must pay $1,136 in court costs. Any guns belonging to him will be forfeited. Christopher was given 70 days of jail credit.
Christopher had been held on a $1,000 cash bond since the incident occurred. However, Christopher will not be immediately released; a probation agent from Minnesota is scheduled to pick up Christopher today and bring him back to that state to deal with an issue there.
According to the criminal complaint, a juvenile called the Chippewa County dispatch center on Tuesday, saying that Christopher had a firearm and had threatened to use it against the juvenile’s mom. As an officer approached the house, he heard Christopher shout,” I’ll kill you.” When the officer entered the house, he found Christopher sitting on a couch, heavily intoxicated.
The female victim said she and Christopher were arguing over a tax return when he began to choke and punch her. The officer saw marks on her neck, and noticed her left eye was swollen. She said that Christopher had thrown her on the floor. He got up, went into the bedroom and got a .45 caliber semi-automatic pistol, and he threatened to kill her, her three children and the family dog.
Officers located three guns in the house. However, as a convicted felon, Christopher is not supposed to have any guns. Online court records show that Christopher was convicted of a felony-level drunk driving case in Eau Claire County in 2014.