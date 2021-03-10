CHIPPEWA FALLS — A Chippewa Falls man has been ordered to serve nine months in jail for leading police on a high-speed chase in Lake Hallie in September 2016.
Kenneth Van Treese, 32, 506 W. Columbia St., pleaded guilty in Chippewa County Court to resisting or obstructing an officer, fleeing or eluding an officer, and criminal damage to property. The case was assigned to Rusk County Judge Steven Anderson, who ordered the jail sentence on both the Lake Hallie chase and a separate drunken-driving incident from Taylor County.
Anderson also ordered Van Treese to pay $9,327 in court costs and fines between the two incidents. Van Treese must submit a DNA sample, and his driver's license will be revoked for three years.
According to the criminal complaint, an officer was behind Van Treese's vehicle on U.S. 53 at 11:47 p.m. Sept. 9, 2016, and ran a check of the license plates. When the officer attempted to stop the car, Van Treese sped away. He later got on Highway X, where his car reached a speed of 100 mph. Officers called off the chase after a 10-mile pursuit because of a lack of personnel.