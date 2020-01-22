CHIPPEWA FALLS —A Chippewa Falls man who had an open warrant for his arrest for nearly seven years was sentenced Wednesday for his sixth drunk-driving conviction.
Brian R. Hall, 62, 1506 Wheaton St., pleaded no contest to a felony count of sixth-offense drunken driving in Chippewa County Court.
Judge Steve Cray ordered Hall to serve one year in jail, consecutive to another sentence he is already serving. Cray also placed Hall on probation for three years, and revoked his driver’s license for three years. Hall also must complete 300 hours of community service.
“The number of OWI offenses you’ve had indicates to this court you’ve had a lifelong problem with intoxication,” Cray told Hall.
The length of time on the open warrant was a factor in ordering the jail sentence be consecutive to other cases, Cray added.
“You’ve been avoiding this court for so long, I cannot ignore that fact,” he said.
Hall — who lived at 2997 S. Prairie View Road in Lake Hallie at the time — was stopped at 4:38 p.m. Aug. 31, 2012, at the intersection of Mansir Street and Wheaton Street on the West Hill of Chippewa Falls, after a witness told police that Hall’s vehicle nearly caused several accidents, the criminal complaint states.
However, a warrant for his arrest was issued on Oct. 12, 2012, when he failed to appear in court for his hearing. He was apprehended Sept. 5, 2019.
While Hall gave an address in Chippewa Falls, Chippewa County Sheriff Jim Kowalczyk said it is unclear where Hall had been living for the past seven years. Kowalczyk said it wouldn’t be that unusual for a person to avoid returning to court on a warrant, especially if the suspect had moved out of state.
Kowalczyk said Hall was arrested by the Chippewa Falls Police Department at the Indianhead Motel, 501 Summit Ave. Chippewa Falls Police Lt. Brian Micolichek said authorities received a call for a welfare check at the motel. When they arrived, Hall was passed out in his room. When Hall was brought into the jail, he had a .17 blood-alcohol content, Kowalczyk said.
Chippewa County assistant district attorney Lawrence Broeren requested that Cray make the sentence consecutive to his other cases.
“To make it concurrent with other jail sentences would diminish the penalty,” Broeren told Cray.
Defense attorney Fran Rivard requested leniency, saying that Hall hadn’t been charged with any new crimes in the past seven years, and he requested a concurrent sentence. Rivard said Hall has Huber work release privileges while serving a jail sentence in Eau Claire County from November.
Hall apologized to the court before he was sentenced.