CHIPPEWA FALLS — The new bathroom building at the Chippewa Riverfront park near downtown Chippewa Falls was vandalized Thursday morning. Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matt Kelm said it was the fourth time the building has sustained damage this year.
Damage estimates and cleanup costs have already totaled $2,000, he said.
However, the building has surveillance cameras in the hallways, allowing police to resolve the cases quickly.
“In each of the three previous cases, they’ve all been apprehended,” Kelm said, adding that the vandals all have been under age 15. “They are mostly elementary or middle school students.”
The building is generally left open, and the vandalism cases aren’t happening at the same time of day. The first three vandalism cases occurred in January.
“They are happening throughout the afternoon and into the evening,” Kelm said.
Kelm encouraged the community to contact police when they observe suspicious activity around the parks, and to talk to children about respecting public property.