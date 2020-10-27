CHIPPEWA FALLS — The Chippewa Falls Police Department identified a suspect and two persons of interest stemming from a stabbing incident Saturday morning that injured four people.
Kyler Korn, 19, of Chippewa Falls, has been identified as a suspect in this case and his whereabouts are not currently known, said Police Chief Matt Kelm. Terue Xiong, 20, and Tyler Thornby, 22, both of Chippewa Falls, have been identified as persons of interest in this case, and officers are looking to speak with them, Kelm said.
"At this point no arrests have been made," Kelm said. "This investigation is active and information may change over time as new leads are explored. This investigation is ongoing and more suspects may be developed."
Chippewa Falls police officers were dispatched at 2:46 a.m. Saturday to Marshall Park, at the site just south of Bridgewater Avenue and west of Highway 124, in response to a report of an altercation in which multiple people had been stabbed.
All four individuals were transported from the scene by emergency medical providers, with two of the stabbing victims appearing to have critical injuries, Kelm said.
"We have interviewed everyone who was transported due to their injuries and thankfully they are all expected to survive," Kelm said.
Kelm previously said the stabbing "was not a random event," and alll the parties involved in the altercation knew each other.