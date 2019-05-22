CHIPPEWA FALLS — All three projects approved in a 2018 referendum are underway in the Chippewa Falls School District after a groundbreaking this week.
The Chippewa Falls school board heard an update on the projects Tuesday night.
The $65 million referendum passed with 53% of voter approval to build a new home for Stillson Elementary School and making additions and improvements to the existing Chippewa Falls Senior High School and Chippewa Falls Middle School buildings.
District business manager Chad Trowbridge noted that over the last month the projects are at similar phases.
“For all three projects a lot of what is going on is similar,” Trowbridge said. “A lot of what has been going on is earth work, site work, site prep … and really what they’re getting ready for is to pour foundations.”
The middle school project — which broke ground Tuesday afternoon — will use its portion of the funds for improvements and repairs to the property, in addition to expanding the technology and space offered at the school.
Site work for the middle school renovation and construction began earlier in the month, however, and work on the concrete footings will begin this week.
The new elementary building, which broke ground last week, is being built on a 36-acre site in the town of Lafayette, a drastic upscale from the current six-acre site the current Stillson Elementary location is built on.
The 30-acre increase will mean more space for a parking lot, playground, athletic fields and more. In addition to the building itself, the Lafayette Town Board is working to approve plans to widen the road in front of the site and add turn and bike lanes to ensure travel to and from the school is as safe as possible for staff, children and their parents.
Site work for the new building began in the last week of April and work will begin on the concrete footings this week, and the masonry foundation next week.
The STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics) lab at Chi-Hi, which includes a new science lab, improved technology and other various improvements, broke ground last Wednesday.
Site work on all three projects was affected by rain May 9 and 10.
All the projects are scheduled to be completed in the fall of 2021.