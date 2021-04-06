CHIPPEWA FALLS — Chippewa Falls residents overwhelmingly said Tuesday they don't want the city to switch to a single garbage hauler for all homes.
With five of seven wards reporting late Tuesday, the non-binding referendum had 489 votes in support of the measure, but 971 votes against it.
Councilman Chuck Hull had been pushing for the city to switch to a single garbage hauler for all of Chippewa Falls' 5,300 households, saying it would significantly save money for each resident. However, at hearings earlier this year, residents favored keeping their individual plans, preferring the different options provided by the haulers that serve the city.
The city asked for bids last fall, and Express Disposal provided the best offer of $10.82 per month for a standard 65-gallon container. Hull said that could save an average homeowner between $5 and $9 a month.
The council decided in February to hold the non-binding referendum to gather input from everyone in the city. So, the council is not required to follow the outcome of Tuesday's vote.