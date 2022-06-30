In early May, one Chippewa Falls parent, Stephanie Krizan, asked that the book “Neanderthal Opens the Door to the Universe” be removed from the ninth-grade curriculum and from bookshelves serving Chippewa Falls High School students.
The Chippewa Falls School Board and a panel of others brought in for the occasion back in May heard Krizan’s concerns at that meeting.
“The more you input, the more you’re going to output,” Krizan said at a public meeting on the subject in May. “You’re inputting filth into our students and expecting them to do better. How is that rational?”
The board voted at that time not to remove the book from the curriculum — five board members voted not to remove it and two abstained from the vote. Krizan filed an appeal to the board’s decision.
On Wednesday the board discussed the appeal and once again decided the book would not be banned. But it will require parental permission for most students to read it. As for what this will mean for other controversial books in Chippewa Falls, the future is unclear.
According to public documents on the Chippewa Falls School Board website, in the original assignment involving Neanderthal Opens the Door to the Universe a ninth-grade teacher directed her students to spend 30 minutes of class reading about 10 book choices for an upcoming assignment — using book review sites, author bios and reviews.
Students then listed five of those 10 books as choices they’d be interested in reading, so that the teacher could create groups of three to five students who were going to read the same books. The teacher explained that after they were given the actual book and started to read it, they could change books if they felt inclined.
Students were then given a handout as the teacher explained how to annotate the readings with Post-it notes. About a week after being given their chosen book and reading one third of said book, students were to use a slide to write in detail about one of their Post-it annotations.
By the end of all assignments concerning the 10 books, students were to have completed their reading, annotations, written about and discussed the books which included, but was not limited to, Neanderthal Opens the Door to the Universe.
The board’s decision letter in May to the complainant stated that Krizan “sought a determination that your son would not be required to read this book. The facts regarding this portion of your appeal—the portion that concerns what your son was or is required to read—are undisputed in the record. The evidence makes clear that your son was never required to read this book in the first instance. Instead, this resource is one of several options that your son had to choose from.”
Krizan stated multiple times in multiple documents and at the appeal meeting Wednesday that when her son listed the five books he was interested in reading for the assignment, he’d chosen “Neanderthal Opens the Door to the Universe” as his fifth of five choices.
The teacher used the students’ lists to assign groups to read the same book.
Krizan’s son had chosen that book as his last choice but did choose to include Neanderthal Opens the Door to the Universe on his list.
Krizan said on Wednesday her issue with this book was vulgar language, curse words, “pornographic content” and what she described in one letter as “blasphemy.”
The board concluded “Neanderthal Opens the Door to the Universe” will remain available for students, but those under the age of 18 will need a parent’s permission.